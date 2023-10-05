Trained, skilled, professional manpower prerequisite to tackle challenges: UAF VC

(@FahadShabbir)

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan said here on Thursday that trained, skilled and professional manpower was prerequisite to tackle the challenges being facing by the country in addition to make development in all spheres of life

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan said here on Thursday that trained, skilled and professional manpower was prerequisite to tackle the challenges being facing by the country in addition to make development in all spheres of life.

He was addressing an orientation, organised under the auspices of the Directorate of Students Affairs for newly admitted students of the university. He said that special attention should be paid to develop leadership qualities in students so that they could be able to face odds in the life. He said that this year, the UAF had received more than 60,000 applications for admission, out of which about 9,000 students were granted admission.

He urged the students to devote their full energies to acquiring knowledge so that they could play role in national development in addition to achieve a bright future for themselves.

He said that curricular and extra-curricular activities were also necessary as these instilled confidence in the students which helped them to advance in the life.

He said that the UAF was established as college in 1906 and it was the first agricultural institute of the subcontinent, from which thousands of people had benefited and now they were rendering outstanding services in their chosen fields.

He said that all possible measures were being taken to bring women into the mainstream in agricultural university. Out of 30 hostels, more than 15 hostels had been allocated for women whereas the female students also shared more than 50% enrollment in the university.

Pro-Vice Chancellor/ Dean Agriculture Dr. Muhammad Sarwar Khan said that without agricultural development, Pakistan's dream of prosperity could not be realized.

Dean Faculty of Veterinary Sciences Dr. Farzana Rizvi, Dean Animal Husbandry Dr. Qamar Bilal, Dean food Sciences Dr. Masood Sadiq Butt, Dean Sciences Dr. Ijaz Ahmed Bhatti, Dean Agri-Engineering Dr. Muhammad Azam Khan, Dr Babar Shahbaz, Director Student Affairs Dr. Nadeem Abbas, Senior Tutor Dr. Shaukat Ali, Librarian Umar Farooq, Assistant Director sports Farooq Ahmad, Medical Dr Shahab, Chief Hall Warden Dr Haroon Zaman and other notables also spoke on the occasion.