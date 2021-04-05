Trained staff needed to provide best possible medical facilities: MS

The Medical Superintendent Liaquat University Hospital Dr. Muhammad Siddique Pahore on Monday said there was dire need of trained staff in hospitals so that patients could be provided best possible medical facilities

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :The Medical Superintendent Liaquat University Hospital Dr. Muhammad Siddique Pahore on Monday said there was dire need of trained staff in hospitals so that patients could be provided best possible medical facilities.

He said this while addressing a farewell program organized here at civil hospital on successful completion of training courses held under Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Youth Development Program.

Giving training to young health professionals is the need of the hour as trained staff would be helpful in providing best medical facilities to the patients, Dr. Pahore said and added that this program was the part of efforts to train health staff including doctors, nurses and the para medical staff.

He said civil hospital Hyderabad was providing opportunities for skill development of the youngsters so that they could easily get jobs in government as well as private sector health institutes.

MS said there was dire need of trained staff in civil hospital Hyderabad/ Jamshoro so that people could be provided with the best health facilities in both the hospitals.

The Additional Medical Superintendent General Dr. Shahid islam Junejo, AMS Training Dr. Mehmood Khan, Dr. Faisal Memon, Dr. Ali Nawaz Abassi, Mumtaz Jatoi and others were also present on the occasion.