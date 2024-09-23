Open Menu

Trained Teachers Are Nation's Asset: Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2024 | 03:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) A ceremony was held at the Quaid academy after completing a training

programme for government teachers on Monday.

Provincial Minister for Zakat and Ushr Rana Munawar Ghous was the chief guest while

Advisor Federal Tax Ombudsman Khalid Iqbal Musrat, Principal Quaid Academy Ghazala

Noreen and others were also present.

Addressing the teachers, the minister emphasized the role of qualified teachers

in building a strong nation. "Trained teachers are the backbone of our country,"

he added.

At the end, the minister distributed certificates among 43 female and 38 male teachers

who had successfully completed the training.

