Trained Teachers Are Nation's Asset: Minister
Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2024 | 03:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) A ceremony was held at the Quaid academy after completing a training
programme for government teachers on Monday.
Provincial Minister for Zakat and Ushr Rana Munawar Ghous was the chief guest while
Advisor Federal Tax Ombudsman Khalid Iqbal Musrat, Principal Quaid Academy Ghazala
Noreen and others were also present.
Addressing the teachers, the minister emphasized the role of qualified teachers
in building a strong nation. "Trained teachers are the backbone of our country,"
he added.
At the end, the minister distributed certificates among 43 female and 38 male teachers
who had successfully completed the training.
Recent Stories
Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief
Wahab shares interesting story about past friendship between Shoaib Akhtar and K ..
Teenager gang-raped during robbery in Pakpattan
SC backs PTI for reserved seats in detailed verdict
PM to present Pakistan’s perspective on regional, global issues at UNGA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 September 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024
KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
297 held for overcharging2 minutes ago
-
Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi congratulates Saudi Arabia on National Day2 minutes ago
-
Khana Badosh café host reference on novel ‘ Siyah Heeray’12 minutes ago
-
Dera’s Rescue 1122 tackles 180 emergencies last week12 minutes ago
-
241 Green tractors to be provided on subsidy in Lodhran12 minutes ago
-
DC holds meeting after assuming charge12 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 45 kg drugs in 11 operations22 minutes ago
-
CM’s aide takes notice of 54,000 cases of Malaria reported from KP32 minutes ago
-
Woman hit to death32 minutes ago
-
Sahiwal Coal Power Plant transforms lives, communities through CPEC flagship project42 minutes ago
-
11 police officials removed from service in Bannu42 minutes ago
-
Man killed over transaction dispute in Khanewal42 minutes ago