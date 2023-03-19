UrduPoint.com

Trained Terrorists Staying In Zaman Park, Instead Of Political Workers: Maryam Nawaz

Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Trained terrorists staying in Zaman Park, instead of political workers: Maryam Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Chief Organizer of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Maryam Nawaz has alleged that a group of trained terrorists and miscreants from proscribed organizations were residing in Zaman Park, Lahore, instead of political workers.

In her tweet on Sunday, she expressed her concerns over the recent violent incidents in Zaman Park and stressed the importance of not ignoring them. According to her, the perpetrators of these violent acts were highly trained terrorists and miscreants.

Furthermore, she accused Imran Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of supporting banned organizations.

Maryam alleged that Imran Khan has a history of supporting such outfits and that some of the people involved in the recent violent incidents in Zaman Park were recruited from these banned groups.

Emphasizing the crucial role of the state essential to play in ensuring the safety and security of its citizens, Maryam stressed that it was essential for the government to take prompt and effective action before it is too late. She called for a proactive approach by the state in addressing these issues, rather than waiting for them to escalate further.

