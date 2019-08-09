Trained workforce needed for economic development: Minister

Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik on Friday said that the country direly needed trained workforce to ensure a ceaseless process of economic development

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik on Friday said that the country direly needed trained workforce to ensure a ceaseless process of economic development.

He said this after inaugurating a technical training school established by Chinese company Huang SchengDong at Sahiwal Coal Power Plant to provide technical training to the youth.

Punjab Minister for agriculture Nauman Ahmad Langarial,former Federal minister Chaudhry Naurez Shakoor, company'schairman Li Shui Chink, power plant Chief Executive Officer Song Myji, additional chief secretary energy Syed Pervaiz Abbas and secretary energy Muhammad Amir Jan besides a number of engineers were present.

The minister said that the Chinese company was spending two percent of its profit on welfare activities under the agreement and the training school was a part of it, said an official release issued here Friday.

He urged the company to also set up health and women education facilities under this arrangement.

He said that Pakistan-China friendship and cooperation was exemplary, adding that it would be instrumental in bringing about industrial development in the country.

Dr Akhtar Malik urged the Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan to take advantage of low labour cost and export their products all over the world.

Later, the minister visited different parts of the training school.