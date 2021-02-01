Trainee ASPs participate in training programme at CPO

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The trainee assistant superintendents of police (ASPs) participated in the 47th Specialized Training Programme at the Central Police Office, here on Monday.

The inspector general of police (IGP) Punjab said on the occasion that posting to challenging positions at the beginning of career should be preferred so that grooming process could be improved to deal with the future professional difficulties and challenges.

The specialized training programme delegation from National Police academy, Islamabad, consisted of 18 trainee officers including three female ASPs.

Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan briefed the delegation about the working and operational procedures of the Punjab Police. The trainee officers also visited 8787 IGP Complaint Center, Monitoring and Control Room and other departments and got detailed information about the law and order situation in Punjab and the challenges faced.