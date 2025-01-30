Trainee ASPs Visit Capital City Police Headquarters
Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2025 | 04:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Eighteen trainee assistant superintendents of police (ASPs) from the 51st common training programme of the National Police academy visited the Capital City Police Headquarters, here on Thursday.
They were briefed on professional training, performance, crime prevention, and other responsibilities of the Lahore Police. ASP Defence Shehr Bano Naqvi provided the trainee officers with a briefing on the organizational structure of the Lahore Police.
Addressing the trainee officers, CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that comprehensive reforms were being introduced in the Police Department.
He highlighted that Lahore Police was playing key role in establishing a secure society. He said the trainee officers should focus on competence, professionalism, and a commitment to public service. He added that they were the future leaders and must ensure timely justice for people.
The delegation appreciated the professional services of Lahore Police. At the end of the ceremony, commemorative souvenirs were exchanged. The event was attended by DIG (OCU) Imran Kishwar, DIG (Investigation) Zeeshan Raza, DIG (Operations) Muhammad Faisal Kamran, SSP (Investigation) Muhammad Naveed, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, and SSP (Operations) Tasawur Iqbal.
