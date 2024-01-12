Trainee ASPs visits PSCA

A delegation of ASPs trained by the National Police Academy visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) A delegation of ASPs trained by the National Police academy visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) here on Friday.

The 30 officers of the 50th Common were briefed by Managing Director Muhammad Ahsan Younas and Chief Operating Officer SSP Mustansar Feroz. The trainee officers asked questions about working, challenges and security improvements of the Safe Cities Project.

The delegation was taken to various sections including Operations Monitoring Centre, Emergency Call Center, Dispatch Control Center, and Media Center.

The delegation was also briefed on the Advanced Traffic Management System and Electronic Challan System.

PSCA Managing Director Muhammad Ahsan Younas said, "We are transforming police into an agile, tech-savvy, fully equipped, motivated, and modern law enforcement-cum-response unit. Young officers should study law and stages of the investigation. More, police officers should treat the oppressed with respect and consider their services worship," he added.

The visit concluded with the exchange of a souvenir from both sides.