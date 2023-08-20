Open Menu

Trainee DSPs From Sindh Police Called On IGP Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Trainee DSPs from Sindh police called on IGP Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) under training from Sindh Police met IG Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar here at the Central Police Office on Sunday.

Senior police officers and DSPs under training briefed IG Punjab about their training and field attachments.

IG Punjab visited the modern police Station Mozang Lahore.Under training officers observed practical workings of various sections, including Front Desk, Police Station Record Management, Operations, and Investigation Divisions.

The trainees presented traditional caps and cultural turbans to IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Additional IG Establishment Raja Rafat Mukhtar, and DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, IG Punjab Dr.

Usman Anwar provided guidance to DSPs under training for a successful professional career, He mentioned that the presentations given by young officers reflect deep insights and challenges of field duties, He directed young police officers to complete their remaining training with dedication and hard work and to utilize modern technology for the protection of lives, property, and crime control in society.

IG Punjab emphasized creating an easy delivery of public services alongside crime prevention.He urged to maintain empathy and positive behaviour while serving citizens.

DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG Establishment Zeeshan Asghar, DIG IT Ahsan Younas and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Lahore Police Technology Punjab Police Station Young Sunday From

Recent Stories

Spain snatch 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup title

Spain snatch 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup title

7 minutes ago
 Youth unleash creativity in Sharjah&#039;s inspiri ..

Youth unleash creativity in Sharjah&#039;s inspiring summer programme

1 hour ago
 EDIT ERC inaugurates housing project in Syria

EDIT ERC inaugurates housing project in Syria

2 hours ago
 Dubai Youth Council organises Youth Circle to disc ..

Dubai Youth Council organises Youth Circle to discuss vital sustainability issue ..

3 hours ago
 Head of Ethiopian community commends depth of Emir ..

Head of Ethiopian community commends depth of Emirati-Ethiopian friendship, coop ..

4 hours ago
 Messi magic lifts Inter Miami to Leagues Cup title

Messi magic lifts Inter Miami to Leagues Cup title

4 hours ago
UAE Field Hospital in Chad, a new milestone in UAE ..

UAE Field Hospital in Chad, a new milestone in UAE&#039;s bright record of givin ..

7 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on he ..

UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on her country&#039;s National Day

7 hours ago
 DP World teams up with Dubai Cares to get 7,000 ch ..

DP World teams up with Dubai Cares to get 7,000 children ready for school

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2023

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

12 hours ago
 Bellingham leads Real Madrid to victory over UD Al ..

Bellingham leads Real Madrid to victory over UD Almería in LaLiga

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan