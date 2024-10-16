Trainee judges visit Islamabad, Murree in Pre-Service Training

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The participants of the ongoing 5-week Pre-Service Training for Civil Judges-cum-Judicial Magistrates/ and Illaqa Qazis recently embarked on a 3-day visit to Islamabad, Murree, and Nathia Gali.

A press release said on Wednesday the visit aimed at enhancing the judicial knowledge and expertise of trainee judges as part of their training.

Led by Mr. Zia-ur-Rehman, Dean Faculty, accompanied by Wajid Ali, Director Instructions-III and Sajid Amin, Administrative Officer, KPJA, the delegation visited Federal Judicial Academy, Islamabad (FJA); Federal Shariat Court of Pakistan, Islamabad; and Shariah Academy, International Islamic University, Islamabad.

On the first day, the delegation visited the Federal Judicial Academy, Islamabad, where they were warmly received by Fakhar Zaman, Director General (Acting), FJA and his team. During the visit, the participants received a comprehensive briefing on the FJA's objectives, structure, and facilities.

The program included lectures on "Presentation Skills" and "Artificial Intelligence" delivered by esteemed faculty members of FJA and A briefing on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Academy's (KPJA) objectives, administrative structure, and facilities presented by Mr. Zia-ur-Rehman, Dean Faculty, KPJA.

The occasion was marked by an exchange of souvenirs between the two institutions, symbolizing their commitment to collaborative learning and judicial excellence.

On the second day, the delegation visited the Federal Shariat Court of Pakistan, where they were received and welcomed by Mr.

Mati-ur-Rehman, Senior Director Research and Publication. The delegation received an informative briefing on the court's establishment, purpose, and landmark decisions, gaining valuable insights into Islamic law and its application in Pakistan's legal framework, followed by an interactive session with Justice Muhammad Anwar Shah, Hon’ble Judge, Federal Shariat Court, further clarifying and sharing expertise that enriched the delegates' understanding of the court's role in interpreting Islamic law.

At the end, Zia-ur-Rehman, Dean Faculty, KPJA, presented a souvenir to Hon'ble Justice Muhammad Anwar Shah, expressing heartfelt thanks and appreciation on behalf of the Academy.

Later that day, the delegation proceeded to the Shariah Academy, International Islamic University Islamabad, where they received a comprehensive briefing on the academy's objectives, structure, and activities. This informative session provided valuable insights into the academy's role in promoting Islamic jurisprudence and its relevance to modern legal practices. The session was followed by an exchange of souvenirs between the two academies, fostering a spirit of collaboration and mutual understanding.

The three-day visit culminated with a scenic excursion to Murree and Nathia Gali, providing a welcome break for the participants to unwind, rejuvenate, and connect with nature.

