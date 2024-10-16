Open Menu

Trainee Judges Visit Islamabad, Murree In Pre-Service Training

Faizan Hashmi Published October 16, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Trainee judges visit Islamabad, Murree in Pre-Service Training

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The participants of the ongoing 5-week Pre-Service Training for Civil Judges-cum-Judicial Magistrates/ and Illaqa Qazis recently embarked on a 3-day visit to Islamabad, Murree, and Nathia Gali.

A press release said on Wednesday the visit aimed at enhancing the judicial knowledge and expertise of trainee judges as part of their training.

Led by Mr. Zia-ur-Rehman, Dean Faculty, accompanied by Wajid Ali, Director Instructions-III and Sajid Amin, Administrative Officer, KPJA, the delegation visited Federal Judicial Academy, Islamabad (FJA); Federal Shariat Court of Pakistan, Islamabad; and Shariah Academy, International Islamic University, Islamabad.

On the first day, the delegation visited the Federal Judicial Academy, Islamabad, where they were warmly received by Fakhar Zaman, Director General (Acting), FJA and his team. During the visit, the participants received a comprehensive briefing on the FJA's objectives, structure, and facilities.

The program included lectures on "Presentation Skills" and "Artificial Intelligence" delivered by esteemed faculty members of FJA and A briefing on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Academy's (KPJA) objectives, administrative structure, and facilities presented by Mr. Zia-ur-Rehman, Dean Faculty, KPJA.

The occasion was marked by an exchange of souvenirs between the two institutions, symbolizing their commitment to collaborative learning and judicial excellence.

On the second day, the delegation visited the Federal Shariat Court of Pakistan, where they were received and welcomed by Mr.

Mati-ur-Rehman, Senior Director Research and Publication. The delegation received an informative briefing on the court's establishment, purpose, and landmark decisions, gaining valuable insights into Islamic law and its application in Pakistan's legal framework, followed by an interactive session with Justice Muhammad Anwar Shah, Hon’ble Judge, Federal Shariat Court, further clarifying and sharing expertise that enriched the delegates' understanding of the court's role in interpreting Islamic law.

At the end, Zia-ur-Rehman, Dean Faculty, KPJA, presented a souvenir to Hon'ble Justice Muhammad Anwar Shah, expressing heartfelt thanks and appreciation on behalf of the Academy.

Later that day, the delegation proceeded to the Shariah Academy, International Islamic University Islamabad, where they received a comprehensive briefing on the academy's objectives, structure, and activities. This informative session provided valuable insights into the academy's role in promoting Islamic jurisprudence and its relevance to modern legal practices. The session was followed by an exchange of souvenirs between the two academies, fostering a spirit of collaboration and mutual understanding.

The three-day visit culminated with a scenic excursion to Murree and Nathia Gali, providing a welcome break for the participants to unwind, rejuvenate, and connect with nature.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Exchange Murree Visit Fakhar Zaman International Islamic University Court

Recent Stories

Uzbekistan PM Abdulla Aripov arrives in Islamabad

Uzbekistan PM Abdulla Aripov arrives in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Pakistan suffer with fall of Rizwan on second day ..

Pakistan suffer with fall of Rizwan on second day of Multan Test against England

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears

Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears

17 hours ago
 ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings

ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings

17 hours ago
Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking We ..

Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking West Indies win

17 hours ago
 Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU s ..

Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions

17 hours ago
 1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic ..

1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic accident

17 hours ago
 Two held for decanting LPG

Two held for decanting LPG

17 hours ago
 Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU s ..

Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions

17 hours ago
 Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall team up on ..

Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall team up on tanks

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan