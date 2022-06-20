UrduPoint.com

Trainee Judicial Officials Urged To Uphold Judicial Norms

Published June 20, 2022

Trainee judicial officials urged to uphold judicial norms

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :A five weeks pre-service training (PST) that concluded here, urged the trainee judicial officials to uphold judicial norms and be courteous and empathetic towards litigants while in the office.

The second batch of judges, magistrates and Illaqa Qazis went through the training at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial academy (KPJA).

The concluding ceremony was presided over by Chief Justice Peshawar High Court, Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan and had a formal session with the trainee judges.

The training was participated by 36 judicial officers, magistrates and Illaqa Qazis from across the province.

Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan congratulated the participants on successful completion of their training and hoped that they would utilise the skills and techniques for providing inexpensive and speedy justice to litigants.

Registrar Peshawar High Court, principal officers, Chairman Services Tribunal, Sessions Judge Peshawar, faculty members and other relevant staff were also present at the ceremony.

