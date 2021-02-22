UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trainee Officers Meet IGP Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 06:30 PM

Trainee officers meet IGP Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani Monday held a meeting with trainee officers from the Civil Services academy, Lahore, at the Central Police Office here.

He said that for convenience of people, facilities were being provided to citizens under the modern fast-track system in the police service centres.

AIG Operations Ghazi Salahuddin briefed the trainee officers about the operational procedures and modern projects of the Punjab Police. He said with the establishment of the CTD, SPU, Anti-Riots, Dolphin, PRU and other specialised forces, the efficiency of Punjab Police had increased.

He said that 'Women Safety App' had been developed for the protection of women and 'Tourist Facilitation App' was developed for the help and protection of tourists.

He said that integrated command and control systems had also been introduced in other districts of the province which were providing special assistance in security arrangements of sensitive places.

After the briefing, the trainee officers visited 8787 IGP complaints centre, monitoring and control room and other departments.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Punjab Ghazi Women From

Recent Stories

Integrated water resources management is fundament ..

50 seconds ago

Japanese space expert congratulates UAE on Hope Pr ..

1 minute ago

Water scarcity amid increasing population amid rec ..

4 minutes ago

Naval Chief Visits Pakistan Maritime Security Agen ..

8 minutes ago

OIC Deeply Saddened over Deaths as Electoral Commi ..

10 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Head of Chechen Repub ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.