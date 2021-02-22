Trainee officers meet IGP Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani Monday held a meeting with trainee officers from the Civil Services academy, Lahore, at the Central Police Office here.

He said that for convenience of people, facilities were being provided to citizens under the modern fast-track system in the police service centres.

AIG Operations Ghazi Salahuddin briefed the trainee officers about the operational procedures and modern projects of the Punjab Police. He said with the establishment of the CTD, SPU, Anti-Riots, Dolphin, PRU and other specialised forces, the efficiency of Punjab Police had increased.

He said that 'Women Safety App' had been developed for the protection of women and 'Tourist Facilitation App' was developed for the help and protection of tourists.

He said that integrated command and control systems had also been introduced in other districts of the province which were providing special assistance in security arrangements of sensitive places.

After the briefing, the trainee officers visited 8787 IGP complaints centre, monitoring and control room and other departments.