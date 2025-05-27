Open Menu

Trainee Officers Visit Gujrat

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Trainee officers visit Gujrat

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) A group of 10 trainee officers from the 52nd Common Training Program (CTP), representing the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), Police Service of Pakistan (PSP), and Foreign Service of Pakistan (FSP), visited Gujrat district on a study tour as part of their civil attachment.

Led by Nazia Jabeen, the delegation visited the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, where they met with Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Khizar Hayat Bhatti, and other district officials.

Officers received a detailed briefing on the district’s profile, historical background, industrial development, and key landmarks.During the visit, the officers toured the renowned GFC Fans industry, Gujrat Kidney Centre, and the District Police Office.

They were briefed on local industry, healthcare services, and public safety efforts.The study tour aimed to provide practical administrative exposure and familiarize officers with district-level governance and socio-economic infrastructure. All relevant departments extended full cooperation.

