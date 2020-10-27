UrduPoint.com
Trainee PAF Officers Visit PSCA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 11:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :A delegation of trainee officers from Pakistan Air Force Nur Khan school visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority Headquarters at Qurban lines, here on Tuesday.

PSCA Chief Operating Officer Kamran Khan gave a detailed briefing to the 20-member delegation about the Authority working while the delegation was also taken to various sections of PPIC3.

The delegation was informed about the Authority's Media Monitoring Center, Advanced Traffic Management System and Automatic Number Plate Recognition System. The trainee officers were briefed on the usefulness of the Safe Cities project.

The participating officers expressed keen interest in the working of Safe Cities Authority and also asked various questions. The delegation highly appreciated the technologies and practices in place as were demonstrated to them in detail.

They showed keen interest in the unprecedented Facial Recognition Technology buttressed with swift and automated police interception protocols. They termed PPIC3 a monumental achievement towards integrated policing in Punjab.

Later, souvenir shields were also exchanged between Punjab Safe Cities Authority and Air Force officers.

