Trainee PMS Officers Visit Local Government Secretariat

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 10:26 PM

A 17-member under-training group of Provincial Management Service (PMS) officers from 86th batch of Pakistan Provincial Services Academy Peshawar led by faculty member Lt. Col (R) Ijaz Ahmed visited Local Government Secretariat Peshawar on Friday as part of its pre-service study tours

Special Secretary Local government Hafiz MohtasimBillah Shah briefed them on the historical background, laws, reforms and achievements of the local government system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In his three-hour long briefing, Mohtasim Billah Shah told them that the KP Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Department in recent years has been fully equipped to providing better municipal services to the people as well as trained its staff in line with contemporary requirements coupled with latest machinery as well as providing the people hygienic-based environment.

He also apprised the delegation of the preparations and arrangements made for the local body elections in the province including the merged districts.

To a question, he asserted that local government infrastructure was being developed in merged districts on modern lines for the first time under the AIP programme as earlier there was no local government structure and facilities available.

He also gave useful advices and tips to the trainee PMS officers in the light of his in-service experiences and observations and expressed the confidence that the new officers would help improve the performance of all administrative machinery and government departments of the province as well as contribute greatly in providing better civic services to the people.

The trainee administrative officers appreciated the performance of the Local Government Department. Gifts were also exchanged on the occasion. The Special Secretary Local Government presented a commemorative shield of the Local Government Department to the head of the group.

