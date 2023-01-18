UrduPoint.com

Trainee Police Officers Call On Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2023 | 09:52 PM

Trainee police officers call on Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman

The young police officers of the 49th Specialized Training Course, organized by the National Police Academy, called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman at Governor House, here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :The young police officers of the 49th Specialized Training Course, organized by the National Police academy, called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman at Governor House, here on Wednesday.

While addressing the officers, the governor said that the police should make public service delivery a priority so that the police stations did not become a symbol of fear for the common man and any one could fearlessly approach police stations to seek justice.

He appreciated the inclusion of young officers in the police service and said that whether it was the war against terrorism or maintaining law and order in the country, the role of the police was admirable, who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. He urged the police officers to dedicate themselves to the service of the people.

He said that the positions were temporary, adding that if Allah Almighty grants a position, then a person should perform his duties honestly and serve the people.

He said that the confidence of people would be enhanced in the police if their problems were addressed in a proper manner.

The governor expressed hope that with the induction of young police officers, the culture of the police station would improve and the department would be able to perform the duty of protecting the life and property of the people in a better way. "All resources are being used to protect the life and property of the people and police and security institutions are being developed on modern lines for the purpose", he added.

On this occasion, Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman informed the officers of the training course about the history of the Governor's House. He also gave detailed answers to questions asked by the officers.

