Trainee police officers visit CPO Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Additional IG Operations Inam Ghani has said that the process of transforming working system of Punjab police into smart policing, equipped with modern technology and updated parameters is continuing speedily and for quick resolution of public complaints.

He was talking to the trainee officers of 47th common training programme during their study visit at Central Police Office, here on Friday.

Former Additional IG Sarmad Saeed led the 10-member delegation of Civil Services academy and the officers were briefed about the IT projects, complaint management system, internal accountability system, investigation system and working of other projects of the Punjab Police.

He said that with the appointment of SP complaints, the delay in registration of cases on complaints of citizens had been overcome.

The delegation visited 8787 complaint management system, establishment branch, monitoring and control room where they were briefed about the working and running projects by the concerned branch officer.

The delegation was also given awareness of safe city project, training syllabus, human resource, accountability, change in thana culture and public service delivery.

While responding to question, AIG Operations Imran Kishwar said that under public-private partnership, the Punjab Police launched intigrated command and control systems on the parameters of safe city Lahore in four cities including Mianwali, Sialkot, Rahim Yar Khan and other which are bringing good results in maintaining supremacy of law and issues of traffic management.