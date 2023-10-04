Trainee Police Officers Visit PSCA
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2023 | 05:51 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) A delegation of under-training police officers at Chung Training Center
visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) here on Wednesday.
The delegation was briefed by the Safe Cities officers about the
working of the authority.
The delegation also visited the operations and monitoring centre,
15 emergency help centers, call dispatch control centre and also
briefed about the e-challenging system.
Visiting safe cities for awareness of modern infrastructure is an
essential part of the training courses of security institutions.
The delegation was told that the Punjab Safe Cities Authority
Electronic Data Analysis Centre had provided digital evidence
in more than 20,000 cases.
On the occasion, the police officers participating in the delegation
expressed their views and said that Safe City cameras were
providing full support to police.
During the visit, members of the delegation shared their insights,
emphasizing the importance of aligning security institutions with
the modern infrastructure of the Safe City initiative. Women officers
in the delegation expressed their support for the Punjab Police
Women Safety App, recognizing it as a commendable effort to
ensure the safety of women.