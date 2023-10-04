Open Menu

Trainee Police Officers Visit PSCA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2023 | 05:51 PM

Trainee police officers visit PSCA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) A delegation of under-training police officers at Chung Training Center

visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) here on Wednesday.

The delegation was briefed by the Safe Cities officers about the

working of the authority.

The delegation also visited the operations and monitoring centre,

15 emergency help centers, call dispatch control centre and also

briefed about the e-challenging system.

Visiting safe cities for awareness of modern infrastructure is an

essential part of the training courses of security institutions.

The delegation was told that the Punjab Safe Cities Authority

Electronic Data Analysis Centre had provided digital evidence

in more than 20,000 cases.

On the occasion, the police officers participating in the delegation

expressed their views and said that Safe City cameras were

providing full support to police.

During the visit, members of the delegation shared their insights,

emphasizing the importance of aligning security institutions with

the modern infrastructure of the Safe City initiative. Women officers

in the delegation expressed their support for the Punjab Police

Women Safety App, recognizing it as a commendable effort to

ensure the safety of women.

