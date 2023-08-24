Open Menu

Trainee Police Personnel Donate Blood

Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2023 | 06:22 PM

Hamza Foundation Welfare Thalassemia Hospital, Peshawar organized a blood donation camp at Police Training School Swabi wherein 65 under-training police personnel donated blood, said a press release issued here on Thursday

Director Police Training School, Swabi, Tariq Iqbal Khan and DSP Admin, Fazal Meraj Khan, whose cooperation made the holding of the camp possible, were also present.

On this occasion, Ibrarullah Jan, a representative of the Hamza Foundation delivered a detailed lecture on the welfare services of the organization and importance about awareness and prevention of Thalassemia and blood donation.

Talking on the occasion, Ejaz Ali Khan, the founder of Hamza Foundation appreciated the cooperation and spirit of the police personnel and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur for blood donation.

He said that currently 1470 thalassima, Hemophilia and blood diseases patients were registered with the Foundation and all segments of the society had to play their role to save their lives.

Later, on behalf of the Hamza Foundation, a special shield was also presented to Director Police Training School, Swabi, Tariq Iqbal Khan.

