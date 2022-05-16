UrduPoint.com

Trainees Receive Certificate After Completion Training Under PM's Hunarmand Programme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2022 | 08:03 PM

Trainees receive certificate after completion training under PM's Hunarmand Programme

The Pro-Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Sub Campus Umerkot Dr. Jan Mohammad Marri said that development in any scientific field or in other discipline has become impossible without computer and information technology

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :The Pro-Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Sub Campus Umerkot Dr. Jan Mohammad Marri said that development in any scientific field or in other discipline has become impossible without computer and information technology.

"Therefore, if youth are trained in computer applications along with professional degrees, they can give better results in the practical field," he stated this on Monday while addressing at a ceremony organized to distribute certificates to trainees who completed training in 'Computer Application and Office Automation' under PM 'Hunarmand Pakistan Programme.

' The training was arranged under National Vocational and Technical Training Commission's(NAVTTC) patronage at sub-campus Umerkot.

The Pro-Vice Chancellor said that the youth of Thar were highly talented and achieved outstanding results in Engineering, Medical, and Mathematics all over the country.

This training will help them a lot in the practical field, he added.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Technology Agriculture Thar All National Vocational And Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC)

Recent Stories

Water theft to be checked through strict monitorin ..

Water theft to be checked through strict monitoring: Fehmida Mirza

2 minutes ago
 References against Gilani, Rubina Khalid adjourned ..

References against Gilani, Rubina Khalid adjourned

2 minutes ago
 Sweden to apply for NATO membership: PM

Sweden to apply for NATO membership: PM

2 minutes ago
 Sardar Ajaz retires as religious affairs secy

Sardar Ajaz retires as religious affairs secy

2 minutes ago
 Von Der Leyen Congratulates Orban on Re-Election

Von Der Leyen Congratulates Orban on Re-Election

5 minutes ago
 Ukraine Aid Bill Likely to Pass After DoD's Minor ..

Ukraine Aid Bill Likely to Pass After DoD's Minor Concessions to Senator Paul

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.