Training center FESCO Mianwali restored

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engineer Bashir Ahmad has restored Training Center Mianwali Circle and directed the Additional Director Regional Training Center FESCO Faisalabad to arrange training sessions.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said on Sunday that refresher courses and training sessions for departmental promotion would be arranged in Training Center Mianwali. In this connection, Superintending Engineer (Operation) Mianwali Circle had also been issued necessary directions, he added.