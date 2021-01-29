UrduPoint.com
Training Center Working For Transgender Community In Muzaffargarh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 01:05 PM

A coaching center for transgenders has been working here in Muzaffargarh providing training for cooking and stitching to enable them for respectable livelihood

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :A coaching center for transgenders has been working here in Muzaffargarh providing training for cooking and stitching to enable them for respectable livelihood.

The center has been set up with by Shemale association and in collaboration with philanthropists for the betterment of the community so they could earn their livelihood instead of dancing or bagging.

Shemale association was striving to get respectable repute for transgender community as training center was working for their welfare in the district.

President Shemale association Shahana alias Shani said that the training center has been functional for last eight months.

Shahana further said that the religious and moral education was also being imparted to transgenders along with skills training.

The stitching machines will also be offered to transgenders after completion of the training.

President Shemale association invited transgenders from across the district to get training from the center.

