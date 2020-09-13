Training centers for unskilled women urged

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Representatives of various skill promotion organizations on Sunday urged to establish public sector institutions to promote the work of Pakistani women artisans with further polishing their skills.

According to them, there is a need to have such centers in rural areas with its linkage to main institutions at Federal and provincial level to take this neglected area seriously.

"This is necessary as women artisans are playing an important role to maintain the identity of cultural heritage of Pakistan and keeping alive the dying crafts for the coming generations," said Shagufta Intezar, a successful businesswoman.

She said that still there is a need to recognize the services of our iconic figures and the young generation can celebrate them by creating awareness about their work.

Aliya Nigar, a woman engaged in handicraft work said, "I am sure business activities will increase if the quarters concerned take the responsibility of promoting all such work.

She said that without proper training of unskilled women, the plan of meeting target of having a large number of skilled women in the country is impossible. She suggested to set up training centres for them.

Expert in Kashmiri embroidery, Yasmeen with display of her unique collection of intricate hand embroideries said her work is really appreciated in different events especially which encourages her.

She said that such activities should continue in major cities for promotion of this skilled work.

Craftsperson Shama Bibi displayed her traditional embroideries on handmade fabric said that Lok Virsa has always been in the front row for any initiative that leads to the empowerment of women with special focus on the cultural heritage of Pakistan.

She said that the Women Artisans-at-Work displayed here was an aim to promote Pakistan's indigenous craft heritage that highlights contribution of women artisans.

When contacted an official of Lok Virsa said that different women artisans at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) from different parts of the country including remote areas display their work and earn respectable livelihood.

He said that women master artisans in the field of Basketry work, Phulkari, Lungi-Khes weaving and Embroidery work from all provinces, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir demonstrated their artisanship at Lok Virsa.

778 C:bmq/P:bmq/L:srb/R:srbC:11:44/P:12:01/L:12:16/R:12:32