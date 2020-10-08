UrduPoint.com
Training Centers For Unskilled Women Urged

Faizan Hashmi 18 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Representatives of various skill providing organizations on Thursday urged the government to establish public sector institutions to further polish the skills of women.

According to a representative of organization, there is a need to have such centers in rural areas with its linkage to main institutions at Federal and provincial levels to provide the facility to the women of far-flung areas.

A large number of unskilled women in the country should be provided skill to empowered them, she added.

She suggested to set up training centers for them.

Expert in Kashmiri embroidery, Yasmeen with display of her unique collection of intricate hand embroideries said her work was really appreciated in different events especially which encouraged her.

She said that such activities should continue in major cities for promoting of this skilled work.

A craftsperson, Shama Bibi displayed her traditional embroideries on handmade fabric said that Lok Virsa had always been in the front row for any initiative that led to the empowerment of women with special focus on the cultural heritage of Pakistan.

Seema BiBI, woman engaged in handicraft work said, "I am sure business activities will increase if the quarters concerned take the responsibility of promoting all such work".

When contacted, an official of Lok Virsa said that different women artisans at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) from different parts of the country including remote areas display their work and earn respectable livelihood.

He said that women master artisans in the field of Basketry work, Phulkari, Lungi-Khes weaving and Embroidery work from all provinces, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir demonstrated their artisan ship at Lok Virsa.

