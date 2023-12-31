Open Menu

Training Civil Servants' Group From NIM Visits Lahore, Sialkot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2023 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) A group of 14 under-training civil servants from the National Institute of Management (NIM) Islamabad visited Sialkot and

Lahore under the leadership of Muhammad Masood Ahmad who was heading the under training officers.

The visit is a part of a senior Management course which is currently in progress at NIM academy here, a news release

on Sunday said.

The delegation visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce, Sialkot international airport, Forward sports Sialkot, Sialkot surgical industry.

In Lahore, the delegation visited Akhuwat College University Kasur and the Orange Line Train project. Such visits are undertaken by the NIM Islamabad for under-training officers to give them knowledge and practical skills beyond the classroom environment.

