Training Completion Ceremony Of Bajaur Levies Held

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 07:30 PM

Training completion ceremony of Bajaur levies held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :A ceremony was held on completion of basic police training to merged Bajaur levies here on Monday at Police Training Center sub- campus Police Line Dagar.

Superintendent Police Investigation and Principal of Police Training school, Abdul Rasheed Khan Marwat was the chief guest at the function.

Addressing the participants , the chief guest said that after merger of Bajaur levies personnel into police force, they had same perks and privileges as being given in other parts of the province.

He asked cadets to use their education and training they received at training center to serve the people in the field and improve the image of the police.

He called upon them to devote all energies to building a prosperous and peaceful society based on justice.

He said that the cadets were given professional training like firing , rules and regulations at police station and dealing with law and order situation.

He said that every police officer should perform his duty honestly and on merit as their prime responsibility was protection of life and property of the citizen.

At the end, certificates were distributed among cadets who completed the training.

