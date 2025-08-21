Training conducted to review response strategy amid possible flood threat

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The district emergency service-Rescue 1122 organized a Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) training to further bolster preparedness against possible flood threats in the district.

According to the spokesman, the session aimed to prepare rescue personnel, Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs), and other relevant departments for swift and effective action in case of emergencies.

During the session, participants were trained in key areas including timely emergency alerts, safe evacuation of affected populations, rescue techniques for individuals trapped in floodwaters, establishment and management of emergency relief camps, and launching public awareness campaigns.

Speaking on the occasion, District Emergency Officer Engineer Fasihullah said Rescue 1122 was always ready to protect lives and property.

In view of potential flood threats, he said that Rescue teams were being equipped with modern training to ensure immediate and effective response in any emergency situation.

He added that the scope of these training sessions was being expanded to include community-level preparedness, enabling citizens to respond promptly and responsibly.

Rescue 1122 has also urged the public to take precautionary measures in anticipation of possible floods.

He advised that in any emergency, citizens should immediately contact the Rescue helpline.

APP/slm