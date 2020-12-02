Training course for fish farmers to start from Dec-18

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :A three-day free fish farming training course for fish farmers arranged by Fisheries Research and Training Institute would start from December, 18.

According to a spokesman of the Fisheries Rawalpindi, the participants of the training course would be given latest and scientific information about fish farming to provide better guidance who are involved in the business.

This course will be conducted to the public without any fee, he added.