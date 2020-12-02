UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Training Course For Fish Farmers To Start From Dec-18

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 08:00 PM

Training course for fish farmers to start from Dec-18

A three-day free fish farming training course for fish farmers arranged by Fisheries Research and Training Institute would start from December, 18

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :A three-day free fish farming training course for fish farmers arranged by Fisheries Research and Training Institute would start from December, 18.

According to a spokesman of the Fisheries Rawalpindi, the participants of the training course would be given latest and scientific information about fish farming to provide better guidance who are involved in the business.

This course will be conducted to the public without any fee, he added.

Related Topics

Business Rawalpindi December From

Recent Stories

International Umam Khawjah wins National Junior U1 ..

3 minutes ago

Smart lockdown imposed in 13 areas of Peshawar

3 minutes ago

More than Rs 1.2 billion allocated for development ..

3 minutes ago

Young Parliamentarians briefed on Federal Right to ..

3 minutes ago

Kino exports target set at 3,50,000 tones: PFVA Ch ..

7 minutes ago

Khusro emphasizes on Sino- Pakistan strategic part ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.