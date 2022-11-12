Training course for health experts concludes at IPH

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :A one-month training course for the second batch of health experts about Minimum Service Delivery Standards (MSDS) under an agreement between the Institute of Public Health (IPH) and Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) concluded here on Saturday.

Health managers, professionals, lab technologists of public and private sector hospital and clinics completed the training at the institute while certificates were also distributed among the participants.

Addressing the ceremony, Dean IPH Dr Zarfashan Tahir said performance of hospitals would surely improve as a result of the full implementation of the minimum service delivery standards formulated by the Punjab Healthcare Commission, to improve the quality of healthcare and diagnosis in hospitals, private clinics and laboratories.

Speaking at the certificate distribution ceremony, CEO PHC Dr Saqib Aziz and Director Clinical Governance Dr Mushtaq Salarya said the commission had taken strict steps to improve the medical sector and ensure quality medical and diagnostic facilities in hospitals and laboratories for the public.

They said a complete system of implementation and monitoring was existing which had improved clinical governance and fostered a healthy culture. They thanked the IPH Dean and her team for providingfull support in conducting two one-month training courses for hospitalmanagement doctors, clinicians and lab technologists.