Training course for investigation officers of Karachi Police

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :A 3-day special training course for the investigation officers of Karachi Police concluded on Friday at the School, Garden.

The course included training about principles of an identification parade, police interrogation, court hearing and video link facilitation.

As many as 22 officers participated in the training.

Assistant DIGP (Establishment) Zeeshan Siddiqui distributed certificates among the officers upon completion of their training. He appreciated the efforts of the trainers and other staff including the Principal of the school of Investigation.

The training was a part of initiatives taken by Additional IGP Karachi Javed Alam Odho to ensure improvement in investigations into the cases.