Training Course On 'content Writing' For Radio Programmers And Anchor Persons From Monday

Umer Jamshaid 9 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 05:05 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :A three-day training course on "Content Writing" for Radio Programmers and Anchor Persons will be held at Pakistan Broadcasting academy from Monday. Renowned broadcasting, content writing and social media experts Salman-ul-Muzzam, Farooq Qaiser and Adeel Habib will deliver lectures to the participants.

Their topics include smart script writing for effective broadcasting, ethics in content writing and digital content writing in modern age respectively.�� � About thirty participants from Radio Pakistan's Islamabad and Rawalpindi stations will participate in the course. Huma Tariq, Senior Producer and young member of PBA faculty is coordinating the course.Closing ceremony of the course will be held on Wednesday.

