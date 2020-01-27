UrduPoint.com
Training Course On Content Writing For Radio Programmers, Anchor Persons Begins At Pakistan Broadcasting Academy

Faizan Hashmi 8 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 09:16 PM

A three-day training course on "Content Writing" for Radio Programmers and Anchor Persons began at Pakistan Broadcasting Academy on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :A three-day training course on "Content Writing" for Radio Programmers and Anchor Persons began at Pakistan Broadcasting academy on Monday.

Renowned broadcast expert and ex-Controller Programme, PBC, Salman-ul-Muzzam, delivered lecture to the participants.

Speaking on the occasion, he advised the young programmers and anchor persons to give a special focus on conceiving and drafting of their contents for Radio programmes.

He said small, simple and concise sentences and understandable spoken words are the key to any Radio script which is purely meant for the ears of our listeners instead of eyes.

Earlier, opening the course Principal, PBA, Muhammad Tariq Choudhry, welcomed the participants and threw light on significance of the content writing in broadcasting.

Renowned Pakistan Television celebrity Farooq Qaiser will deliver lecture to the participants on ethics in content writing tomorrow.

About thirty participants from Radio Pakistan's Islamabad and Rawalpindi stations and private sector are participating in the course.

Closing ceremony of the course will be held on Wednesday.

