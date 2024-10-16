Open Menu

Training Course On Neonatal Care Concludes At Bacha Khan Medical Complex Swabi

Faizan Hashmi Published October 16, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Training course on Neonatal Care concludes at Bacha Khan Medical Complex Swabi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) A two-day training course on neonatal mechanical ventilation, the first of its kind in the province, concluded at Bacha Khan Medical Complex, Swabi.

The course was attended by 55 doctors, nurses, and paramedics from several hospitals, including Mardan Medical Complex, Hayatabad Medical Complex, Khyber Teaching Hospital, Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex, and Ayub Teaching Hospital.

The training, organized in collaboration with the University of Child Health Sciences and The Children's Hospital Lahore, focused on essential topics such as oxygen therapy, high-flow therapy, and nursing care for newborns.

According to the hospital's spokesperson, the goal was to equip healthcare staff with the latest techniques in neonatal care.

Professor Dr Sajjad Rehman, who led the course alongside other prominent medical professionals, described it as a vital step in improving newborn care in the province. Certificates were distributed to the participants, with Professor Dr. Tufail Muhammad, a member of the hospital's board of Governors, praising the initiative and assuring continued support for future training programs.

