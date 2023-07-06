Training Course on "Use of RS/GIS in Agriculture" to be held from July 18-21

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Inter Islamic Network on Space Sciences and Technology (ISNET) in collaboration with the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has planned to arrange Distance Training Course on "Use of RS/GIS in Agriculture" from July 18-21.

According to the ISNET, the course will provide a basic understanding of crop monitoring and mapping using RS/GIS (Remote Sensing /Geographic Information System) techniques.

Initially, participants will be introduced to data selection and handling, crop Calendar and image processing in the context of applications in agriculture.

After successful understanding by participants, hands-on practice of different image classification techniques will be done.

The course contents include Concepts of Crop Monitoring, Worldwide Crop Monitoring Systems; Satellite Remote Sensing; Basic Concepts of Image Processing and Geospatial Data Handling, Basic Concepts of Image Classifications; Hand: Basics of image processing and geospatial data Handling; Hands training on "Image Classification for Crop Area Estimation" and Applications of Synthetic Aperture Radars (SARs) in agriculture.

This is a pre-requisite for those who intend to participate in the course to have basic knowledge of GIS and Remote Sensing, Image Processing Software.

The intending participants can register through the web link: http://forms.gle/wJcVdiidP3qbiaveA till July 13-the deadline.