Training courses being organised for special persons: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mall Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena said on Thursday that the process of various training courses for visually impaired people was going on in various institutions.

Addressing a ceremony at Cosmopolitan Club, he said that it was a requirement of the welfare state that special people of society should be provided all kinds of support on a priority basis.

He said that the Social Welfare Department was taking all possible steps for welfare and uplift of special persons.

Later, the provincial minister also met a delegation of the Blind Association. Representatives of the association briefed him about their problems. The minister promised all kinds of support to solve their problems.