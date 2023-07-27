Training curriculum of police force be harmonized with requirements of modern policing: Inspector General Police, Punjab (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar

Inspector General Police, Punjab (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar said on Thursday that training curriculum of the police force should be harmonized with the requirements of modern policing, while increasing the portion of IT skills in the training curriculum, the training officers should be taught information technology and modern policing, conduct practical skills training workshops

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police, Punjab (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar said on Thursday that training curriculum of the police force should be harmonized with the requirements of modern policing, while increasing the portion of IT skills in the training curriculum, the training officers should be taught information technology and modern policing, conduct practical skills training workshops.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting related to the training issues of the police force at the Central Police Office here.

The IGP said the future was IT based policing. Trainings should be made interesting and purposeful for soldiers by focusing on modern skills which would be effective and useful during the practical duty of officers in the field.

He further directed that officers should be especially attuned to the innovations in forensic science and the methods of investigation should be used to improve the quality of investigation. For training, lectures should be organized by experienced senior police officers who would provide all possible guidance to them in the light of their experiences to face the challenges in the field.

Dr Usman Anwar directed that special lectures be organized for the training of police officers to deal with the threats of counter-terrorism, extremism and provide them with the best professional training in this regard so that the process of ending terrorism was expedited.

The IGP also issued directions that senior officers should give special awareness and lectures to the officers under training for the preparation of attendance in the courts so that they appear better prepared to plead better their cases in the honorable courts and they do not face any kind of difficulty.

In the meeting, the training curriculum of sub-inspectors under training in all police training colleges including Lahore was reviewed.

In the meeting, the IGP while giving the instructions said that the health screening and vaccination of the staff posted in all the training colleges and schools of the province should be completed as soon as possible, steps should be taken to increase the efficiency of the training staff, counseling and profiling should also be done.

He further said that while upgrading the training culture, modern professional training according to the modern requirements of the police force was among the top priorities of the department and in this regard, along with the up-gradation of the training curriculum, provision of modern resources would be continued.

Additional IG Training Tariq Rustam Chauhan, DIG Training Munir Zia Rao, DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG Establishment-II Zeeshan Asghar, DIG IT Ahsan Younas and DIG R&D Afzal Ahmad Kausar, DIG Establishment-I Dr Inam Waheed were present in the meeting.

AIG Training Faisal Mukhtar and Commandant Training College Sihala DIG Ashfaq AhmadKhan attended the meeting through video link.