Training for Afghan women students in fashion design industry highly appreciated

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Prominent businessman and Director Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has highly appreciated a fifteen-day training course in fashion design industry for Afghan women students.

Speaking as guest at IMSciences University where training is held, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi said the initiative will open up new opportunities of livelihood for Afghans and promote practice of commerce and trade.

It merits a mention here that IMSciences University Peshawar has started a fifteen days capacity building training for Afghans in fashion design industry under its initiative of Empowering Women Society.

The training is arranged with the support from Friedrich Naumann Foundation (FNF), a German organization.

Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi said people of Pakistan and Afghanistan have suffered a lot from terrorism and there is a dire need of promotion of commercial activities in the region so that people could stand up on their feet on basis of skills they learn.

Such initiatives of training for people from Afghanistan will also promote a good will gesture between the two neighbouring countries, Zia added.

Zia Sarhadi also threw light on pace of Pak-Afghan trade and apprised participants about the efforts being made by PAJCCI for removal of hurdles in promotion of trade in the region.

He said promotion of trade in Pak-Afghan will benefit thousands of people on both sides of the border and bring prosperity in the region therefore there is much need for focusing on involvement of people in business related activities.

Sarhadi also appreciated administration of Shaheed Benazir Women University and Iqra National University Peshawar for cooperation in training of Afghans.

Earlier, Director IMSciences Dr. Muhammad Mohsin Khan informed participants that the training program aims to develop new business models and supply channels for Afghan people that can create business and employment opportunities in the fashion industry.

Representative from FNF, Aamir Amjad said that this training course aims at apprising Afghan students as how centuries old culture of Afghanistan can be promoted globally by bringing innovation in it.

It also aims at empowering Afghan refugees in learning different skills including fashion design to start up their business and make earning through local markets and from digital sources.

Dr. Salma Amir, Gender Specialist, Assistant Professor and Matin Salim, a Dublin based Afghan Fashion Designer, also spoke on the occasion virtually and highlighted the potential of fashion designing in international markets.