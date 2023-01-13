'Training for digital census to be completed by 21st '

UrduPoint.com

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :A training session for circle supervisors and enumerators for the national digital census in the district will be completed by January 21.

Equipments will be distributed to circle supervisors and enumerators from January 22 and the seventh National Census would begin from February 1.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi expressed these views while reviewing preparations for the Seventh National (digital) Census on Friday.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioners Sufian Dilawar, Maheen Fatima, Salman Zafar, Iqbal Sanghera, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) education Authority Tariq Rathore, Assistant Director NADRA Masoom Ali and SE Pakistan Bureau of Statistics Tehsil Sialkot Abdul Hameed.

The deputy commissioner said that a total of 258 circle supervisors and 1,689 enumeratorswould participate in the training while 15% reserve staff was also being trained.

He said 3,368 blocks had been established in Sialkot, including 49 Cantonment board blocks.

