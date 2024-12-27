Training For E-procurement Held At IUB
Umer Jamshaid Published December 27, 2024 | 04:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) The Account Division of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur in collaboration with Public Procurement Regulatory Authority Punjab (PPRA) organized a workshop on digital transformation in procurement.
Practical training on e-Pads Procurement Rules was provided in the workshop. The chief guest of the training program was IUB Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran.
He welcomed the implementation of the digital system by the Punjab government to make the procurement process transparent and fast. He said that the implementation of e-procurement in universities and training of relevant staff is a very important step. Maryam Dawood, Coordinator e-Procurement Program and Head of IT Department, PPRA Punjab, Lahore, Resource Person, and Dr. Abdul Sattar Zahoori, Treasurer and representatives of various departments participated. Additional Treasurer Tariq Mahmood Sheikh was the focal person of the program.
