Training for enumerators of 7th digital census held for Bettani area

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :A training workshop was held to train staff for collecting data during the 7th digital census in the Bettani area of Lakki Marwat on Monday.

The aim of the training was to enlighten the enumerators about various matters pertaining to the collection of quality data during the census process.

Speaking on occasion, Deputy Commissioner Fazal Akbar said the census was a crucial practice as far as the equitable distribution of resources and development of the country was concerned.

Stressing that the census was a national obligation, he said, "Each citizen should come forward to make the entire exercise a complete success by cooperating with enumerators for compiling quality data for better planning and prosperity of the country.

"He said that it was the country's first-ever digital census and several departments, including the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, NADRA, the education department and other stakeholders were part of it. The DC assured of making every possible effort to conduct the census in a smooth and peaceful manner.