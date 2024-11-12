Training For Field Force Of 7th Agricultural Census Underway
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 12, 2024 | 04:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The training session has begun for the field force involved in Pakistan's 7th Agricultural Census began here at the District Auditorium Hall.
The three-day training will continue from November 11 to November 13.
Similarly, the training session for the second batch is scheduled from November 14 to November 16.
The 7th Agricultural Census of Pakistan is the first comprehensive digital count of agricultural land, crops, livestock, and machinery in the country.
The census aims to ensure the accuracy and transparency of agricultural statistics, providing reliable data for informed decision-making.
Field operations, including the counting of large agricultural holdings, will take place during December and January.
The training session was led by the Chief Statistical Officer and Master Trainer, Ihsan ul Haq, who highlighted the collaboration between the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics and other partners in this initiative.
He emphasized that the census would contribute significantly to improving Pakistan’s economic landscape and provide reliable data for evidence-based policy-making.
Chief System Analyst (IT Trainer) Tahir Mehmood, Divisional Coordinator Umar Khan, District Coordinator Muhammad Irfan, and Monitoring and Evaluation Officer Abdul Hakeem also attended the session.
Officials from the education, Agriculture, Livestock, Crops Reporting, and other relevant departments also participated in the training.
The training covered traditional methods, conceptual videos, real-life examples, case studies, and practical exercises to enhance participants' understanding and skills.
Super Trainers kept the participants engaged through interactive sessions and various pre- and post-training tests to assess their comprehension.
Upon completion of the 7th Agricultural Census, the data collected by the field force will play a crucial role in policy decisions related to the agricultural sector, providing valuable insights for future planning and development.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
PCB seeks ICC’s written response on India’s refusal for Champions Trophy 202 ..
Punjab govt submits details of cases against Imran Khan before LHC
NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigating corruption cases: IHC
SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov 14
Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December: NEOC
Punjab govt closes schools across all districts amid smog
PM to attend opening session COP-29 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024
75 Years of Greener Together - Denmark and Pakistan Celebrate Diplomatic Milesto ..
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas urges suspension of Israel's UN membership
PM says, he strongly condemned Israel’s atrocities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IIUI ranks high in latest QS World University Rankings2 minutes ago
-
Smog issue: 139 booked in Burewala2 minutes ago
-
KP Govt to make plantation on 2800 hectares at Dalmalak2 minutes ago
-
Female motorcyclist killed on road3 minutes ago
-
NCGSA to host National GIS Summit; Exploring Geospatial solutions for sustainable development in Pak ..12 minutes ago
-
DC visits various areas under “ Suthra Punjab” campaign22 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 127 kg drugs22 minutes ago
-
Two suspected outlaws held with gunshot injuries in separate encounters22 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt submits details of cases against Imran Khan before LHC27 minutes ago
-
12 injured in Dir Lower road mishap32 minutes ago
-
DC visits GPS, Navay Calay to inaugurate solarization scheme33 minutes ago
-
Syeda Rida appreciates growing interest of women in Thal jeep rally33 minutes ago