Training for field force of 7th Agricultural Census underway

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The training session has begun for the field force involved in Pakistan's 7th Agricultural Census began here at the District Auditorium Hall.

The three-day training will continue from November 11 to November 13.

Similarly, the training session for the second batch is scheduled from November 14 to November 16.

The 7th Agricultural Census of Pakistan is the first comprehensive digital count of agricultural land, crops, livestock, and machinery in the country.

The census aims to ensure the accuracy and transparency of agricultural statistics, providing reliable data for informed decision-making.

Field operations, including the counting of large agricultural holdings, will take place during December and January.

The training session was led by the Chief Statistical Officer and Master Trainer, Ihsan ul Haq, who highlighted the collaboration between the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics and other partners in this initiative.

He emphasized that the census would contribute significantly to improving Pakistan’s economic landscape and provide reliable data for evidence-based policy-making.

Chief System Analyst (IT Trainer) Tahir Mehmood, Divisional Coordinator Umar Khan, District Coordinator Muhammad Irfan, and Monitoring and Evaluation Officer Abdul Hakeem also attended the session.

Officials from the education, Agriculture, Livestock, Crops Reporting, and other relevant departments also participated in the training.

The training covered traditional methods, conceptual videos, real-life examples, case studies, and practical exercises to enhance participants' understanding and skills.

Super Trainers kept the participants engaged through interactive sessions and various pre- and post-training tests to assess their comprehension.

Upon completion of the 7th Agricultural Census, the data collected by the field force will play a crucial role in policy decisions related to the agricultural sector, providing valuable insights for future planning and development.

