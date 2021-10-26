Training for focal persons on Good Governance Framework, Data reporting concludes

Two-day training on Good Governance Framework and Data Reporting that was organized for all the focal persons of commissioners' offices throughout the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa concluded here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Two-day training on Good Governance Framework and Data Reporting that was organized for all the focal persons of commissioners' offices throughout the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa concluded here on Tuesday.

The training was organized by Prime Minister's Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU) that was attended by all the focal persons of the commissioners, administrative secretaries, deputy commissioners while PMDU Deputy Secretary Adil Saeed Safi, Director General of Governance and Police Project Zahir Shah and Deputy Director of Performance Management and Reforms Unit (PMRU) Adil Raza were also present on the occasion.

PMRU Deputy Coordinator Akif Khan delivered information about working mechanism for Good Governance Strategy that was aimed to introduce transparency and accountability in public affairs. He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary was monitoring all the data that was uploaded by all the districts.

He said the district performance review meeting was holding on the basis of all the activities lodged on KP Employees Portal which details has shared with KP Chief Secretary, commissioners and concerned deputy commissioners.

Similarly, the other data related to administrative inspections, khuli katacheris, revenue cases, Pakistan Citizen Portal and other tasks were being managed and monitored on InteIli Project Management Systems (IPMS) Dashboard.

Speaking on the occasion, DS PMDU, Adil Saeed Safi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was monitoring PMRU in person; therefore, all the officers should utilize their capabilities to address the problems confronted by the people.

It was pertinent to mention here that an arrangement for this two day training was directed by KP Chief Secretary, Dr Kazim Niaz while chairing a District Review Meeting.