Training for GCWUS faculty

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) A one-month training program was organized for the faculty at Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) in collaboration with National academy for Higher Education HEC Islamabad, in which assistant professors and lecturers from all departments of the university participated.

In the one-month training, master trainers of Higher Education Islamabad provided training to the participants in the smart classroom according to the teaching needs of the present era. The closing ceremony was held in the video conference room, with Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir as the special guest. Addressing the ceremony, Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir thanked the Higher Education Commission Islamabad and especially the Managing Director of the National Academy for Higher Education Noor Amina Malik for choosing GC Women University Sialkot for this special training.

She appreciated the role of HEC in promoting higher education in Pakistan. While advising the teachers who completed the training, she said, "You are the architects of this nation, we need to instill in our female students the mindset of working hard with positive thinking and making them independent.

0ur students are no less than anyone in terms of education and research, we need to teach them modern skills just as HEC has taught you." Dr. Shazia Bashir appreciated the hard work and efforts of Director QEC and Registrar Ijaz Ahmed and his team, which resulted in the successful organization of the training.

Deputy Director National Academy for Higher Education Muhammad Saleem Qamar said that the aim of the training was to improve the teaching and educational skills of the faculty, promote educational and research capabilities, guide teachers in professional development and strengthen institutional capacity. The teachers who completed the training thanked the university administration and HEC and said that they had learned a lot from this training program. At the end of the ceremony, the Vice Chancellor, along with Registrar and Training Coordinator Ijaz Ahmed, Treasurer Prof. Dr. Yasir Nawaz Manj, Dean Faculty of business and Administrative Sciences Prof. Dr. Ilyas, Prof. Dr. Tariq, Prof. Dr. Adnan Adil, Dr. Umair Ashraf, distributed certificates to the participants who successfully completed the training.