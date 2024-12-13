Open Menu

Training For GCWUS Faculty

Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Training for GCWUS faculty

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) A one-month training program was organized for the faculty at Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) in collaboration with National academy for Higher Education HEC Islamabad, in which assistant professors and lecturers from all departments of the university participated.

In the one-month training, master trainers of Higher Education Islamabad provided training to the participants in the smart classroom according to the teaching needs of the present era. The closing ceremony was held in the video conference room, with Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir as the special guest. Addressing the ceremony, Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir thanked the Higher Education Commission Islamabad and especially the Managing Director of the National Academy for Higher Education Noor Amina Malik for choosing GC Women University Sialkot for this special training.

She appreciated the role of HEC in promoting higher education in Pakistan. While advising the teachers who completed the training, she said, "You are the architects of this nation, we need to instill in our female students the mindset of working hard with positive thinking and making them independent.

0ur students are no less than anyone in terms of education and research, we need to teach them modern skills just as HEC has taught you." Dr. Shazia Bashir appreciated the hard work and efforts of Director QEC and Registrar Ijaz Ahmed and his team, which resulted in the successful organization of the training.

Deputy Director National Academy for Higher Education Muhammad Saleem Qamar said that the aim of the training was to improve the teaching and educational skills of the faculty, promote educational and research capabilities, guide teachers in professional development and strengthen institutional capacity. The teachers who completed the training thanked the university administration and HEC and said that they had learned a lot from this training program. At the end of the ceremony, the Vice Chancellor, along with Registrar and Training Coordinator Ijaz Ahmed, Treasurer Prof. Dr. Yasir Nawaz Manj, Dean Faculty of business and Administrative Sciences Prof. Dr. Ilyas, Prof. Dr. Tariq, Prof. Dr. Adnan Adil, Dr. Umair Ashraf, distributed certificates to the participants who successfully completed the training.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Business Education Guide Sialkot Women HEC Government College Women University Sialkot All From

Recent Stories

CM Maryam visits Huawei Technologies in Shanghai’s Longgang district

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match t ..

Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match today

1 hour ago
 NADRA provides door to door facility to special pe ..

NADRA provides door to door facility to special persons

1 hour ago
 Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to ..

Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to foster IT sector

1 hour ago
 PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star fore ..

PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star foreign cricketers

1 hour ago
 SC grants conditional approval for military courts ..

SC grants conditional approval for military courts to announce verdicts

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

8 hours ago
 AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasize ..

AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..

16 hours ago
 Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherd ..

Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherded lady in Fatehjang

16 hours ago
 Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advo ..

Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advocacy at COP 29: PM Coordinator

16 hours ago
 Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanvee ..

Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain extends felicitation ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan