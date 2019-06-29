UrduPoint.com
Training For Hujjaj Every Sunday From June 30 To July 14

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 12:34 AM

Training for Hujjaj every Sunday from June 30 to July 14

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ):Tanzeem-e-Khuddam-ul-Hujjaj Multan is going to organise training sessions for intending pilgrims (Hujjaj) every Sunday from June 30 to July 14 to enable them perform Hajj accurately.

The training programme would be held at Pakistan Function Hall, Circular Road Khooni Burj Multan, from 8:30am to 12:00 pm every Sunday, according to a release issued by Tanzeem-e-Khuddam-ul-Hujjaj Multan president Al-Haaj Sanaullah here Friday.

The government approved master trainers, including Haji Sanaullah, Haji Ata Muhammad and Haji Masud Shafi, would deliver lectures to intending pilgrims.

People will also get briefing through multi-media projectors while literature regarding Manasik-e-Hajj and Umra and visit to Madina Munawwara would be distributed.

Female master trainers would deliver lectures to women.

Hujjaj have been asked to bring with them the bank receipts that carry their photographs and computerised national identity cards (CNICs). For more information, they can contact master trainers on cell phone numbers 03006303852, 03006305298 and 03009635767.

