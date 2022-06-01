Training for intending Hajj pilgrims concluded at Alhamra

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :A five-day training workshop for intending Hajj pilgrims organized by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony concluded at Alhamra Arts Council here on Wednesday.

Director of Hajj Punjab Rehan Abbas Khokhar presided over the training session while Deputy Director Muhammad Akbar Mujeeb Shah, Assistant Director Arif Zahoor, Master Trainers Younis Mughal, Ulfat Rasool, Col (retd) Zafar, Qari Abdul Wahid Qureshi briefed more than 800 intending pilgrims regarding Hajj and administrative matters.

On the last day of training, Rehan Abbas Khokar said that the Punjab Directorate of Hajj was making every effort to provide complete training to pilgrims so that they can avoid any difficulty in performance of Hajj, adding that 34 training programs were conducted across the province by the department."We tried to train every intending pilgrims going from Punjab through training sessions starting almost every major district of the province" he said.

The Director advised the participants to seek guidance from 'ulema' regarding performance of Hajj in an exact manner.

Master Trainer Col (retd) Zafar said that the Saudi government had directed all pilgrims to bring a smart/android mobile phone with them. He said the Saudi government had created two mobile applications for Hajj pilgrims called "Tawakalna" and "Etemarna" which could be downloaded from Google play/app stores. He informed the participants about rules and principals pertaining to attend the holy shrine of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the use of Mobile App.

Later, Alhamra administration announced to hold another setting for intending hajj pilgrims training on June 5 and special training session for women on June 7 at Alhamra Art Center Lahore.

It is pertinent to mention here that around 81,137 pilgrims would perform Hajj out of which 30,000 pilgrims would go through government quota while remaining was on private quota.