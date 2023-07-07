Open Menu

Training For Lecturers, Professors Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 07, 2023 | 10:33 PM

The mandatory training for the lecturers and assistant professors of general and commerce colleges of Khyber Pakthunkhwa was inaugurated here Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :The mandatory training for the lecturers and assistant professors of general and commerce colleges of Khyber Pakthunkhwa was inaugurated here Friday.

Secretary, Higher Education Department, Dr Aneela Mahfooz Durrani along with Director General Commerce and Director Higher Education KP inaugurated the training.

Prof Tasbeeh Ullah and Madam Seema Rahman brefied the participants about objectives of the event.

The secretary higher education department highlighted importance of the training and the government intiatives for promotion of higher education.

