Training for medico-legal officers in forensic medicine on Aug 10

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :A comprehensive training in forensic medicine was being conducted for medico-legal officers (MLOs) serving at different healthcare facilities managed by Sindh government, from August 10 to September 8, to help improve relevant professional competence of the concerned staff, officials said here Tuesday.

The exercise to be conducted online (via video link), will be held from 6:30 pm to 8 pm on week days ( Monday to Friday) and from 5 pm to 6:30 pm on Saturdays.

It was mandatory for all MLOs, including concerned lady doctors (BPS 17 - BPS19) to attend the training programme which itself was a certified course encompassing knowledge of theory and practical approach linked to all aspects of forensic medicine.

An on-line MCQ pre-test and post - test was planned to be also conducted so as to ensure exact professional capacities of the doctors acquiring the critically needed training, added one of the coordinators of the programme.