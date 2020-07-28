UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Training For Medico-legal Officers In Forensic Medicine On Aug 10

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 04:40 PM

Training for medico-legal officers in forensic medicine on Aug 10

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :A comprehensive training in forensic medicine was being conducted for medico-legal officers (MLOs) serving at different healthcare facilities managed by Sindh government, from August 10 to September 8, to help improve relevant professional competence of the concerned staff, officials said here Tuesday.

The exercise to be conducted online (via video link), will be held from 6:30 pm to 8 pm on week days ( Monday to Friday) and from 5 pm to 6:30 pm on Saturdays.

It was mandatory for all MLOs, including concerned lady doctors (BPS 17 - BPS19) to attend the training programme which itself was a certified course encompassing knowledge of theory and practical approach linked to all aspects of forensic medicine.

An on-line MCQ pre-test and post - test was planned to be also conducted so as to ensure exact professional capacities of the doctors acquiring the critically needed training, added one of the coordinators of the programme.

Related Topics

Sindh August September Post All From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan, China, Afghanistan and Nepal agree to jo ..

4 minutes ago

PTA Issues Detail Order on PUBG

21 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific celebrates Eid Al Adha with AED79 sea ..

46 minutes ago

Etihad Credit Insurance extends support to RAK Cer ..

50 minutes ago

Al Zeyoudi discusses diversification of trade, inv ..

56 minutes ago

Distillery raised, cache of liquor recovered

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.