Training For Tourist Guides Starts

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 06:47 PM

Training for tourist guides starts

A first class for the training of tourist guides was held at Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management (ITHM) on Wednesday

A first class for the training of tourist guides was held at Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management (ITHM) on Wednesday.

According to Tourism and Development Corporation of Punjab sources here, the speakers while addressing the participants of the course threw light on the various aspects of tourism and also highlighted the importance of tourism.

It is pertinent to mention here that the duration of the course would be three weeks and TDCP and Lahore professional tourist guides along with experts of tourism would give lectures during the three weeks training course.

Punjab government had given a task to TDCP for preparing guides for the Governor's House and Lahore. The department after holding an interview had selected 33 candidates for the training.

