Training for women MPAs on budgeting, planning held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :A training session for women members of Punjab Assembly on the subject of budgeting and planning was held here on Thursday.

DFID-funded Sub National Governance Programme in collaboration with the office of Chairperson Gender Mainstreaming Committee Punjab Assembly Uzma Kardar organised the session.

More than 15 female members of the Punjab Assembly attended the session with active participation in learning about the budgetary process, planning and especially on how inclusive and gender-responsive budgeting should be the area which women parliamentarians should work towards.

Trainers from the Sub National Governance included Faisal Rashid, Usman Khan and Gulalai Khan and covered areas such as the budget cycle, planning cycle, role of women MPAs in gender responsive budgeting.

Uzma Kardar on the occasion said the women members in Punjab , most of them being first time legislatures, have shown enthusiasm in learning about the budgeting and planning process and this would definitely help in inclusive and gender responsive budgeting, adding, the training by SNG trainers helped in understanding the minute details of the planning and budgeting process which would ensure their effective participation in the the development process.

Usman Chaudhry, team leader SNG Punjab, said that the training had given the requisite knowledge to women MPAs to raise relevant and pertinent questions in the assembly.