Training for youth on "Use of social media with responsibility" to start from 10th January

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :District Administration Abbottabad with the collaboration of the Department of Elementary and Secondary education (Male) and Department of Youth Affairs would organize a special training on "Use of social media with responsibility".

The training would start on 10th January and would conclude on 19 January at three different centers during the winter vacations in Abbottabad through the existing IT labs in the school.

Through this training programe the youth will be informed about the responsible use of social media, and online earning platforms through digital literacy.

The training centers include Govt.

Higher Secondary School No. 3 Abbottabad, Govt. High School No. 4 Abbottabad, Govt. High School Jhangi. Phase-1 training would start from 10th January to 12th January 2023, 10:00 am to 01:00 pm and phase-2 training would be kicked off from 17th January to 19th January 2023 10 am to 1 pm.

All interested youth who want to get training regarding the use of IT can apply through Google form and make sure to register by 09 January 2023. For more details contact District Resource and Communication Center Abbottabad. At the end of the training, those who would complete the course will be given a certificate.